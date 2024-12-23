The Police of the German port city of Bremerhaven arrested this Sunday night a man who threatened through a video posted on TikTok with attacking the city’s Christmas market.

The authorities have been able to identify the suspect “very quickly” after the publication of the video, noting that they have detained him preventively. They have not provided more details about the arrested person or the seriousness of the threats, but have said that there is no danger to the population.

This arrest comes after a 50-year-old man drove a car through a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday, killing five people, including a nine-year-old boy, and injuring 200.