Man arrested for threatening Pittsburgh massacre jury

11 people who died in the synagogue of the Congregation of the Tree of Life, in Pittsburgh.
Jared Wickerham. EFE
The authorities of the United States arrested this Thursday a white supremacist (from the group of people whose belief is based on the fact that whites are a superior race) who had threatened the jury that found the perpetrator guilty of an anti-Semitic attack in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) that killed 11 people.
The detainee, a 45-year-old man born in the state of West Virginia, He is charged with obstruction of the administration of justice, threats and witness tampering, as detailed in a statement by the US Department of Justice.
According to the office, the man identified himself as a “reverend” of an Internet supremacist movement, and sent several threats to the jury and witnesses during the trial of Robert Bowers, sentenced to death for murdering 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.
In addition, he placed stickers in various places in the city that led to his website, in which he posted threats and anti-Semitic messages.
He faces 10 years in prison for the crime of obstruction, 5 for threats and 20 for witness tampering.
“The use of threats and hate to try to undermine a trial is especially troubling,” Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia William Ihlenfeld said in the statement.
The case is being investigated by the FBI.
EFE
