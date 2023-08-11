Man arrested for threatening Pittsburgh massacre jury

The authorities of the United States arrested this Thursday a white supremacist (from the group of people whose belief is based on the fact that whites are a superior race) who had threatened the jury that found the perpetrator guilty of an anti-Semitic attack in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) that killed 11 people.

The detainee, a 45-year-old man born in the state of West Virginia, He is charged with obstruction of the administration of justice, threats and witness tampering, as detailed in a statement by the US Department of Justice.

According to the office, the man identified himself as a “reverend” of an Internet supremacist movement, and sent several threats to the jury and witnesses during the trial of Robert Bowers, sentenced to death for murdering 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

In addition, he placed stickers in various places in the city that led to his website, in which he posted threats and anti-Semitic messages.

He faces 10 years in prison for the crime of obstruction, 5 for threats and 20 for witness tampering.

“The use of threats and hate to try to undermine a trial is especially troubling,” Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia William Ihlenfeld said in the statement.

The case is being investigated by the FBI.

EFE

