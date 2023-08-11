Friday, August 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Man arrested for threatening Pittsburgh massacre jury

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in World
0
Man arrested for threatening Pittsburgh massacre jury

Close


Close

Duel in Pittsburgh

11 people who died in the synagogue of the Congregation of the Tree of Life, in Pittsburgh.

Photo:

Jared Wickerham. EFE

11 people who died in the synagogue of the Congregation of the Tree of Life, in Pittsburgh.

He is charged with obstruction of the administration of justice, threats and witness tampering.

See also  Colombia registers the murder of 215 social leaders in 2022

The authorities of the United States arrested this Thursday a white supremacist (from the group of people whose belief is based on the fact that whites are a superior race) who had threatened the jury that found the perpetrator guilty of an anti-Semitic attack in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) that killed 11 people.

The detainee, a 45-year-old man born in the state of West Virginia, He is charged with obstruction of the administration of justice, threats and witness tampering, as detailed in a statement by the US Department of Justice.

According to the office, the man identified himself as a “reverend” of an Internet supremacist movement, and sent several threats to the jury and witnesses during the trial of Robert Bowers, sentenced to death for murdering 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

(Also: Trump’s strategy that prevented Biden’s victory, this says secret memo).

In addition, he placed stickers in various places in the city that led to his website, in which he posted threats and anti-Semitic messages.

He faces 10 years in prison for the crime of obstruction, 5 for threats and 20 for witness tampering.

“The use of threats and hate to try to undermine a trial is especially troubling,” Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia William Ihlenfeld said in the statement.

See also  Ukraine: At Least 30 Killed in Missile Attack on Train Station

The case is being investigated by the FBI.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Man #arrested #threatening #Pittsburgh #massacre #jury

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Prison Breaks | The young policeman ended Juha Valjakkala’s wild escape – in the yard of the police station, the triple murderer changed in the blink of an eye

Prison Breaks | The young policeman ended Juha Valjakkala's wild escape - in the yard of the police station, the triple murderer changed in the blink of an eye

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result