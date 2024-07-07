The crosses.- Las Cruces Police (LCPD) say they have a man in custody following a stabbing early Saturday morning that left one person dead.

It happened in the 800 block of Mesilla Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, near Circle K and the La Quinta hotel.

Police say the victim, who has now been identified as 30-year-old Carlos Joseph Lakemper, was stabbed in the back.

He was originally taken to a local hospital and then transported to UMC in El Paso, where he later died Sunday morning.

Police say a witness to the stabbing identified William Clyde Turner, 51, as the suspect.