The police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of shooting two men to death on Wednesday evening in a McDonald’s branch in Zwolle. The man reported to the police station in Deventer that same evening, the police said on Thursday. Two men from Zwolle, aged 57 and 62, were killed in the shooting at McDonald’s.

The man admitted that he was “involved in the shooting,” police said. The detectives are still looking for witnesses. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

According to the police, the fast food restaurant on Floresstraat in the north of Zwolle was quite full when shots were fired around 6 p.m. RTV Oost reported Wednesday evening based on eyewitnesses that a man walked into the store, ordered food and sat down at a table. He then shot two men next to him. There was panic among the visitors.

One of the victims had already died when the police arrived. The other was tried to resuscitate, but to no avail. This man also died in the McDonald’s branch. McDonald’s Netherlands told ANP news agency that it was “terrible for the relatives of the victims, for the guests and our crew.”