The 69-year-old man accused of killing three people on Friday near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris told a police officer that he opened fire there because of racism.

The attack took place shortly before midday on Rue Enghien, close to a Kurdish cultural establishment, in a neighborhood with many bars, shops and residents of this community, in the heart of Paris.

The suspect, a retired French train conductor who was stopped by several people before the police intervened, said he was “racist”, a source close to the case told AFP on Saturday.

Police are investigating the individual for murder, attempted murder, gun violence and racist violations of gun law, a “circumstance that does not alter the maximum penalty” to which the suspect is exposed, “which remains life imprisonment.” , stated the Public Ministry.

The man was arrested with “a briefcase with two or three magazines full, a box of 45 caliber cartridges with at least 25 cartridges inside”, according to the same source.

The attack killed three people – a woman and two men – and left three injured, one of them seriously.

The woman who died in the attack, Emine Kara, was a leader of the Kurdish Women’s Movement in France, according to the Kurdish Democratic Council of France (CDK-F). She had applied for political asylum, but the request was “rejected by the French authorities”, said the movement’s spokeswoman, Agit Polat.

– Aliens on target –

The two men killed are Abdulrahman Kizil, “an ordinary Kurdish citizen” who attended the association “daily”, and Mir Perwer, a Kurdish artist, political refugee, who was “persecuted in Turkey for his art”, according to the CDK-F.

A police source confirmed to AFP the identities of Emine Kara and Abdulrahman Kizil.

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced a “hateful attack” against France’s Kurds and said that, at his request, the police commander in Paris should receive leaders of the Kurdish community.

Members of this communiqué scheduled a protest this Saturday in the French capital.

The man accused of shooting, who had already committed acts of violence with a weapon, was arrested shortly after the attack and is in police custody.

A terrorist motive is currently ruled out, according to Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

The assailant “wanted to attack foreigners and clearly acted alone,” said French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, who also reports that he frequented a shooting range.

– Legal background –

The assailant, slightly wounded in the face during the arrest, was known to the police and had been sentenced in June to 12 months in prison for acts of violence with weapons committed in 2016. He appealed against the sentence.

He was also charged in December 2021 with violence with weapons, with premeditation and of a racist nature, and damage to property for acts committed on December 8, 2021.

In this second case, he is suspected of wounding migrants with a saber in a camp in Paris, in addition to destroying their tents.

After a year in pre-trial detention, he was released on December 12, as required by law, and placed under judicial control.

In 2017, the man was sentenced to six months probation for illegal possession of weapons.

The attacker’s 90-year-old father described him as a “quiet, withdrawn” man and said that on the morning of the attack he “didn’t say anything on the way out”. “He’s crazy,” he added.