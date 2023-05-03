Arsenal welcomed the man’s arrest, believed to be a supporter of that club. “We strongly condemn this dangerous and totally unacceptable behaviour,” the club told the BBC. “We will fully support the police with their investigation and of course take the strongest possible action.”

A laser beam can be harmful to the eye. Moedryk said on Instagram that he is fine. The Ukrainian came over from Shakhtar Donetsk in January for an amount of 70 million euros. He has not yet scored for the London club in the fourteen games in which he has played so far.