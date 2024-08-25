A man who set fire to his ex-wife’s house in the Carlos Castillo Peraza neighborhood after a jealousy problem was arrested by the Municipal Police, reported Adrián Sánchez, spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

The incident was reported to the 911 emergency number as a house fire at the intersection of Soneto 156 and Salomón Acosta Baylón streets.

The preventive officers arrived at the scene along with a fire brigade who put out the fire. Later, one of the affected people reported that the person responsible for setting fire to her house was her ex-husband with whom she had an argument due to jealousy.

For this incident, Juan Leonardo GM, 48 years old, who was also apparently intoxicated, was formally arrested.

GM was brought before the relevant authorities as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of damage to a home.