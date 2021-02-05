A 33-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Valencia on suspicion of raping his 15-year-old niece repeatedly for nearly a year.

The National Police launched an investigation at the end of January after filing a report for suspected sexual abuse committed against a teenager on behalf of a member of her extended family.

Officers then learned that the minor’s uncle allegedly took advantage of the fact that they lived in the same house to sexually abuse her when they were left alone together.

If found guilty, the penalty would be the highest possible due to a series of aggravating circumstances.

These include full penetration, violence when the girl refused, her age, and the fact that they are related by law.

The case was reported when the girl’s mother became suspicious of the uncle’s behavior around her daughter, which the alleged victim confirmed when questioned.

Despite the severity of the charges, the suspect was set free until the trial with only a restraining order preventing him from seeing or contacting his niece.

He has no previous criminal history.

The National Police launched an investigation at the end of January after filing a report for suspected sexual abuse committed against a teenager on behalf of a member of her extended family.

Officers then learned that the minor’s uncle allegedly took advantage of the fact that they lived in the same house to sexually abuse her when they were left alone together.

If found guilty, the penalty would be the highest possible due to a series of aggravating circumstances.

These include full penetration, violence when the girl refused, her age, and the fact that they are related by law.

The case was reported when the girl’s mother became suspicious of the uncle’s behavior around her daughter, which the alleged victim confirmed when questioned.

Despite the severity of the charges, the suspect was set free until the trial with only a restraining order preventing him from seeing or contacting his niece.

He has no previous criminal history.