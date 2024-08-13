Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2024 – 20:22

A 47-year-old man was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl after she recognized him while he was giving testimony about another crime. According to the Civil Police of Goiás, the characteristics described by the girl were “identical” to those of the man.

The man offered help to the teenager who was near the BR-153 wanting to return to the city of Novo Gama (GO). He said he would pay for a ride through an app for the teenager to return to the city, but then took the teenager to a thicket, where he raped her.

After the crime, on the same day, he appeared at the police station to be heard in another procedure, but as a witness. Meanwhile, the teenager was taken by someone to the police station to report the rape.

According to the Civil Police, the characteristics of the individual to whom the rape was attributed were “identical” to the characteristics of the suspect. The teenager recognized him as the perpetrator of the rape.

The suspect was then arrested. He had been released in January of this year, following a rape investigation.

The Civil Police of Goiás did not reveal the identity of the suspect. The State tries to locate your defense.