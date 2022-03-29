The fire in Almere in 2020 started at a transmission tower on the Sluiskade. The suspect was arrested Tuesday morning and is being held for questioning. Earlier that year there were arson attacks in Rotterdam, Tilburg, Oudenbosch and Veldhoven. Last December and in February there were fires at radio masts in Apeldoorn and Bennekom respectively.

Six suspects were previously arrested for various fires in 2020. Some of them indicated that they are afraid of the 5G network. They feared health damage from the radiation. It would be suggested by others that there is a link between 5G and the coronavirus, when there is no evidence for this.