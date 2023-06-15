A man in a prisoner’s striped suit and a chain with a ball tied to his ankle crossed the path of the caravan of cars in which former US President Donald Trump left the Miami courthouse on Tuesday he said it was “worth it” to have spent the night in the brig.

Domenic Santana, 61, and raised in New York, spoke to reporters from Miami television channels as he left Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday, after posting bail.

I was able to drop my message. Trump should be in prison for a long time

“I was able to deliver my message. Trump should be in prison for a long time,” said Santana, who pointed out that The important thing for him is that the former president had to see the poster with the legend “Lock him up” he was carrying when he forced the caravan to stop.

The man was Tuesday morning at the hotel and golf club in Trump in Doral, with his black and white striped suit and the “Lock him up” sign, hours before the former ruler (2017-2021), who turns 77 today, was prosecuted for 37 criminal offenses related to the secret documents he had stored at his Florida home after he left the White House.

Santana, who said that as a former New Yorker he knows how to recognize a “master con man”, went to court in the afternoon and there argued with the ex-president’s supporters and stood with his sign in front of one of the vans of Trump’s motorcade leaving the venue.

Santana said that it will not be the only time.

(Keep reading: Trump calls impeachment in classified files case ‘egregious abuse of power.’)

What was he accused of?

According to him local channel 10, Santana’s arrest report says that one of the vehicles in the caravan must have made a risky maneuver to avoid running over him and that could have put “the life of the former president in danger.”

In addition, it caused “the public and the media to run towards him and jump into the road, while the defendant yelled at Trump supporters to attract them,” it adds.

According to the police report, Santana had already been warned since morning to stay away from Trump supporters to avoid conflicts, but he ignored it.

(You can read: Why is Donald Trump still strong for the presidential elections, despite the accusation?).

Was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting authority without violence and traffic disruption.

Santana said that it will not be the only time that he makes Trump see what he really is. Next time he will be dressed in an orange convict outfit, he announced.

VIDEO: Chaos today in Miami as police struggle to push back a crowd and media as they arrest Domenic Santana, an anti-Trump protester wearing a prisoner costume (who ID’ed himself / spelled his name to News2Share’s camera yesterday). Filmed by @davedeckerphoto for @N2Sreports pic.twitter.com/cg2y7e93jS —Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 13, 2023

Trump and his competition for the elections

In the 2016 presidential election campaign, Trump popularized the slogan “Lock her up” to refer to his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, whom he accused and still accuses of being “corrupt.”

Trump, who won those elections, launched his campaign for the Republican primaries last November with a view to being his party’s candidate in 2024, and competing again with the current president, Joe Biden, who defeated him in 2020.

Trump accuses Biden of having unleashed a “witch hunt” so that he cannot beat him at the polls.

The charges Trump faces for the alleged mishandling of classified documents are federal and seriouspunishable with penalties of up to 20 years in prison in some cases.

Trump pleaded not guilty before the judge to all 37 charges.

EFE

More news

Why is the Colombian judge who will take Trump’s case in Florida criticized?

Live: Former President Trump leaves court after arraignment against him

Video: This is the moment of Trump’s arrival at his arrest in Miami, Florida

EFE