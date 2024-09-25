Ciudad Juarez.- Elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrested Fernando Gabriel CS, for causing damage to an emergency button on a video surveillance post.

Municipal agents who were carrying out prevention and surveillance work were alerted by personnel from the Immediate Emergency and Response Center (CERI) about a subject causing damage with a stone to the panic button located on Plata and León Guzmán streets, in the Juárez 57 neighborhood.

Upon arriving at the scene of the report, they observed a person who matched the description provided in the complaint, so when they secured him and checked the images from the cameras, it turned out to be the person who had damaged the glass of the emergency camera, and he was then detained. Fernando Gabriel CS, 22 years old, was brought before the corresponding authority for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of damage to municipal property.