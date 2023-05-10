Police in China have detained a man they say used ChatGPT to create fake news and spread it online, in what state media called the country’s first criminal case related to the AI ​​chatbot.

According to a statement from the northwestern Gansu Province police, the suspect allegedly used ChatGPT to generate a false report about a train accident, which he posted online for profit. The article received about 15,000 views, police said in Sunday’s statement.

ChatGPT, developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI (MSFT), is banned in China, although Internet users can use virtual private networks (VPN) to access it.

Train accidents have been a hot topic in China since 2011, when authorities faced pressure to explain why state media failed to provide timely updates on a high-speed train collision in the city of Wenzhou that resulted in 40 deaths.

Gansu authorities said the suspect, surnamed Hong, was questioned in Dongguan city in southern Guangdong province on May 5.

“Hong used modern technology to fabricate false information, spreading it on the internet, which was widely circulated,” Gansu police said in a statement.

“His behavior consisted of provoking fights and trouble,” they added, explaining the offense Hong was accused of.

New rules

Police said the arrest was the first in Gansu since the Cyberspace Administration of China enacted new regulations in January to control the use of deep fakes. State broadcaster CGTN says it was the first arrest in the country of a person accused of using ChatGPT to manufacture and spread fake news.

Formally known as deep synthesis, deep fake refers to highly realistic textual and visual content generated by artificial intelligence.

The new legislation prohibits users from generating in-depth fake content about topics already banned under existing laws on China’s heavily censored internet. It also describes procedures for removing content that is considered false or harmful.

The arrest also came amid a 100-day campaign launched by the Ministry of Public Security’s internet section in March to crack down on the spread of rumors on the internet.

Since the beginning of the year, Chinese internet giants like Baidu and Alibaba have been looking to catch up with OpenAI by launching their own versions of the ChatGPT service.

Baidu unveiled “Wenxin Yiyan” or “ERNIE Bot” in March. Two months later, Alibaba launched “Tongyi Qianwen”, which can be translated as seeking the truth through a thousand questions.

In draft guidelines issued last month to solicit public feedback, China’s cyberspace regulator said AI generative services would be required to undergo security reviews before they could operate.

Service providers will also be required to verify users’ real identities, as well as provide details about the scale and type of data they use, their basic algorithms and other technical information.