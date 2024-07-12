Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 19:45

A 42-year-old man was arrested in flagrante delicto accused of throwing a frozen chicken at his own mother, in Presidente Prudente, in the interior of São Paulo, on Thursday, 11. The product hit the face of the woman, aged 72, and injured the elderly woman’s left eye and nose.

The Military Police were called late Thursday morning to intervene in an alleged fight that had taken place at a house in Jardim Centenário. At the scene, the elderly woman told the police that her son had arrived home around 10 am, drunk and carrying a bottle of alcohol in one hand. She then forbade him from entering the house with the bottle, and an argument ensued.

Moments later, the man, who was in the backyard, noticed that his mother’s bedroom window was open and that she was resting in bed. He grabbed a frozen chicken (it was not clear where the product came from) and threw it at the woman. Hit in the face, the woman’s nose bled and her eye was also injured.

The police were called by neighbors and arrested the man. According to the police, the young man said that an accident had occurred. He was taken to the police station and charged with domestic violence. The mother was taken to the hospital, received medical care and is doing well, according to the police.