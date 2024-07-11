Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 7:37

A 42-year-old driving school instructor was arrested on Tuesday morning, the 9th, in Mauá, in Greater São Paulo, accused of killing his alleged lover by setting her car on fire. The woman was burned to death. According to the Military Police, the instructor confessed to the crime.

According to the police, Miqueias Bezerra de Almeida, who is married and has two daughters, aged 11 and 13, met singer Alessandra Christina dos Santos Aguiar, aged 34, last year, when she went to learn to drive at the driving school where Almeida works and took lessons with him. They began an affair, which the instructor now wanted to end, but was afraid because, according to him, she threatened to tell the instructor’s wife everything and also threatened to attack his daughters – Almeida did not present any conversation that proves these threats.

On Tuesday morning, they arranged to meet at Parque São Vicente, next to a soccer field. Each of them went in their own car, and Almeida told Alessandra that they could not meet that night because it was his wedding anniversary. She then reportedly became angry and repeated the threats.

The instructor took a gallon of gasoline that he had in his car and poured the fuel on the passenger seat of Alessandra’s Uno. Then he lit a match and threw it inside the car. There was an explosion and the vehicle began to catch fire. The woman was unable to get out of the car, and he fled in his car. He later returned to the scene and went home again.

The Municipal Guard was called and the firefighters were called, who fought the fire and discovered Alessandra’s charred body inside the car. The Civil Police were called and identified the perpetrator of the crime through security cameras.

Police went to Almeida’s house and arrested him on charges of triple homicide (for a futile reason, cruel means and ambush). He was taken to the 1st Police Precinct in Mauá, where he allegedly confessed to the crime. At a custody hearing, his arrest was changed to preventive detention.

The report seeks Almeida’s defense, so that he can speak out about the crime.