Man arrested and prosecuted for allegedly abusing a trans man in the Alamedas de Tesistán neighborhood of Zapopan.

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office reported that Raúl ‘S’ is being prosecuted for abusing a trans man in his home.

“From the investigation file it appears that, on February 11, 2023, the victim was living with several people in his home (…) where it is presumed that the accused attended said meeting, who took advantage of the fact that the offended person was under the influence of alcoholic beverages to commit the crime,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The man reported the incident and the ministerial agent of the Specialized Unit for the Attention of Crimes Due to Sexual Diversity began the investigation.

The alleged attacker was recently arrested and was placed at the disposal of the judicial authority.