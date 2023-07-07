A 30-year-old man from Gouda was arrested on Thursday evening because of anti-Semitic slogans projected on a building in Capelle aan den IJssel. This is confirmed by the Rotterdam police after reporting by It AD. The man is suspected of discrimination and incitement to hatred and is currently detained.

“Jews ran slavery, whites abolished it,” appeared in large blue letters on the office building located right next to the A16, near the Van Brienenoord Bridge. The police received several reports about it around 11 p.m. and arrested the 30-year-old man red-handed. “The slogans will not have been visible for long,” says the spokesperson.

At the turn of the year, discriminatory texts also appeared on the Erasmus Bridge, a few kilometers away. Two suspects were arrested because of those projections, some of which were also shown live on television. Whether there is a connection with this Thursday’s projection, the police cannot yet say. “It’s being sorted out.”