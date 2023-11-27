The world of Disney parks is one that people enjoy a lot, since there are basically attractions for everyone who attends these long sites, but something that is agreed upon is the conduct policy, which must be of a familiar and cordial atmosphere among people. However, there is always someone who likes to interrupt the order to give a specific message, and that happened just not long ago in the main section of the site.

A video has been shared through social networks in which there is a subject wandering around the attraction known as It’s a Small World, in which he is only wearing sunglasses and also only wearing underwear on his body. According to what was commented by the specialized media, the subject is 26 years old and at some low point of the boat that was moving him on the route to get on the Taj Mahalthis while the staff tells him to take a seat.

Here you can take a look at the clips taken:

Someone got real weird on It’s A Small World at Disneyland today pic.twitter.com/ff0Zswii4i — Disney Scoop Matt 🎄 (@DisneyScoopGuy) November 26, 2023

This was mentioned by people in the descriptions of instagram:

When you get stuck in Small World, weird things happen lol, he just pushed the boat behind us… he’s just a guy. We were stuck on the ride for about an hour and 15 minutes. Fortunately we came out safe and sound.

It is worth mentioning that a new video was also reported in which you can see the subject leaving the bottom of the castle now without any clothes on, with the security personnel chasing the guy, so that they could finally arrest him. and promptly expelled from the park. Meanwhile, people have been stuck for just over an hour in It’s a Small World. This also includes those who were waiting in line to access the attraction.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, after all it was not a guy who was attacking people.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Luckily it’s not some type of terrorist act or similar, so there’s not much to worry about, in fact, you have to laugh a little about it.