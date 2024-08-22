Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2024 – 19:22

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, the 21st, in the east zone of São Paulo, for attempted theft after using a device that blocked signals sent by car keys to activate the locking of doors. The Public Security Department did not release the name of the suspect. The report was unable to locate the defense.

According to the department, two men asked for help from police officers who were near the scene, as one of their vehicles was not locking the door. The other man reported that a similar situation had occurred to him, when he had belongings stolen from his vehicle.

During police investigations, a vehicle was found parked at the location, which was involved in the previous crime. The officers went to the car and approached the suspect. In the vehicle, they found: a radio communicator, three screwdrivers, and the suspect’s cell phone.

In addition to the objects, the suspect used devices to block the radio frequency signal emitted by the vehicle key to lock the doors.

The man was taken to the police station and is at the disposal of the courts. The case was registered as attempted theft at the 42nd DP (Parque São Lucas).