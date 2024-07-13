Saturday, July 13, 2024, 8:46 PM











A 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday in the English city of Bristol for his alleged connection with the discovery on Wednesday of two suitcases containing human remains under the popular Clifton rope bridge in this city and in a flat in London. Deputy Commissioner Andy Valentine said that this was “an important step forward in the investigation” into the macabre discovery, although the police operation is still open and more arrests are not ruled out.

CCTV cameras installed on the bridge helped identify the suspect, who was arrested at a train station and is believed to have intended to throw the suitcases into the River Avon but fled when he noticed the presence of officers in the area. The man was taken to police headquarters for questioning while efforts are being made to identify the victims, who Scotland Yard said were two middle-aged men.

Deputy Chief Constable Valentine acknowledged “the concern of the community in both Bristol and London” and explained that “officers will remain in the areas in the coming days to provide reassurance to those affected by this tragic incident.”