Chilean President Gabriel Boric| Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (21) for attempting to attack Chilean President Gabriel Boric in the city of Coquimbo (400 kilometers north of Santiago) during the president’s first trip to the country’s regions. According to preliminary information, the individual was detained by police after throwing a stone at Boric, who was greeting supporters near the regional government headquarters in the main square.

“If anyone thinks they can intimidate me or change the way we want to govern, they are sorely mistaken,” Boric said after the incident, adding that the executive will continue to speak to “people who agree and disagree” with the line of government.

“We believe that this is the role of a government: to listen, to look people in the eye, to know that there are anxieties, concerns and hopes that people have and that we have to look. , we are going to miss an important part of what is happening in Chile”, he argued.

After learning about the events, former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera published a message of support for Boric on social media. “My solidarity with President Gabriel Boric in the face of cowardly aggression. Stones are not the way and violence must always be condemned, with force and clarity. We have to recover the paths of dialogue, collaboration and agreements to build a better Chile for everyone,” Piñera said on Twitter.

The management of the pandemic, the fragility of the economy marked by historical inflation, the political conflict in Araucanía and the unprecedented migration crisis are some of the challenges that the Boric government is already facing, with a beginning of management that he himself described as “turbulent”.