The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona announced the arrest of a man who was wanted after he threatened on social media to kill former President Donald Trump.

Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, was visiting the county on Thursday, when he toured the U.S. border with Mexico as part of his campaign activities.

The man, Ronald Lee Syverud, 66, had multiple outstanding warrants out of Wisconsin for his arrest, the county sheriff’s office said. Authorities said Friday that he was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Asked about the threat in Arizona on Thursday, Trump said: “I’m not that surprised. The reason is I want to do things that the evil people think are very bad.”

This is the latest in a series of threats to candidates ahead of the general election scheduled for November 5.