A 17-year-old teenager was arrested in Southport, northwest England, on Monday (29) after stabbing eight people, including young children, at a dance class, according to local police and witnesses.

According to the agency Reuterswhich cited the region’s hospital emergency service, eight patients with stab wounds were taken to different hospitals, including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, indicating that there are minor victims. In total, 13 ambulances were mobilized to provide assistance at the scene.

Local police told reporters that initial investigations are ongoing to establish the motive for what they described as a “tragic incident”. “We ask people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing. We can also confirm that the incident is not currently being treated as terrorism-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident,” it said.

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was “deeply concerned” by the violent attack in Southport. “My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected. […] I have spoken to the Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner to convey my full support to the police and to thank the emergency services who responded.”

Cooper raised the issue in the House of Commons, where he said a response to the “horrific incident” was being developed.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “horrific news”. The Labour leader said he had been kept up to date with the “deeply shocking” Southport case.

“Horrific and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with everyone affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I will be kept updated as the situation develops.”

Liverpool police said there was no “larger threat” to citizens after the arrest of the assailant, whose identity has not been released. No details of the violent attack have yet been released.