Christmas, with its deep religious meaning, brings together millions of faithful each year in churches around the world to celebrate the birth of Jesus. However, on a night destined for meditation and peace, a series of disturbing acts shook two catholic churches in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. Thomas Campbell Bolling Von Goetz, a 56-year-old man, was arrested last Thursday after carrying out a series of incidents that, according to authorities, they endangered both the solemnity of religious services and the safety of parishioners.

The first of the altercations took place at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue, Maryland, shortly after five p.m. on December 24. According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office report, the man entered the building and headed to the altar. There, in the middle of the ceremony, threw an onion to the ground, interrupting the mass and disconcerting those attending.

After asking him to leave the place, a person decided to follow the man, to ensure that he did not cause more problems, and was attacked when Von Goetz, in an unusual act, told him threw several tangerinesas revealed by the police.

The second altercation

Later that same night, the man was involved in an even more disconcerting incident at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown. During Midnight Mass, Von Goetz burst into a mass again, this time carrying a bottle of whiskey. According to the police, He approached the font of holy water and poured the alcoholic drink into it.desecrating one of the most sacred elements of the Catholic liturgy.









However, the altercation did not end there, as the man threatened the parishioners present and, upon being escorted out by some assistants, attempted to physically attack them with the bottle of whiskey Those gathered managed to detain him until the arrival of the authorities, who transferred him to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for an examination. medical evaluation before proceeding with your arrest.

The charges against Von Goetz

Von Goetz was arrested and faces various positionsamong which stand out: second degree assault, disturbance of public order, desecration of religious property, religious offense against a group and obstruction of a religious exercise. He currently remains in the custody of the St. Mary’s County Police Department.