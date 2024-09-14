A man died in the early hours of Friday to Saturday after being stabbed in a fight over the theft of a mobile phone in a public street in Terrassa (Barcelona) allegedly by another 44-year-old man, who has been arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra. The knife fight occurred on Calle del Periodista Grané in Terrassa and the investigation is still open, sources familiar with the matter have informed Europa Press.

According to a statement issued by the Mossos d’Esquadra, officers from the Citizen Security Unit of the Terrassa police station received a call at around 1:00 a.m. about a possible fight in a public place. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers confirmed the presence of a seriously injured man who was treated by the Emergency Medical System (SEM), although they were unable to prevent the death of the victim on the spot, and the police arrested the alleged perpetrator minutes later. The Mossos d’Esquadra have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the events, which is being kept confidential.

Of the six most populated cities in the metropolitan area, Barcelona is the only one that has achieved a reduction (-1.2%) in crime. In the Catalan capital, almost 80,000 crimes were reported, of which half were thefts; crimes against property in general represent 65% of the total number of offences, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior this week. In the metropolitan area, where the starting figures were not so high, uneven processes are being followed. L’Hospitalet (1.5%) and Terrassa (2.6%) contain it, while Mataró (11.4%) and above all Sabadell (17.9%, with a significant increase in thefts and burglaries) have seen them shoot up to double digits, the same as in Badalona.

