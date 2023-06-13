With videoA man has been arrested after the discovery of three dead in the English city of Nottingham, the police report. A team of detectives tries to find out exactly what happened.



13 Jun. 2023

The suspect is a 31-year-old man, police said. At 4 a.m., officers received a call that two people had been found dead in the street. “I didn’t see or hear anything, but I’m not surprised that things like this happen here,” says a resident of that street. BBC. Another person was found dead elsewhere in the city.

Officers also received a report that someone was trying to run over three people in a van further down the road. The trio is currently being treated in hospital. An eyewitness tells the BBC that she saw the driver looking in his mirror, caught sight of the police, picked up speed and hit several people in the process. "It was such a bang. I wish I had never seen it. I've never seen anything like it."

“This is a horrific and tragic incident that has claimed the lives of three people,” British police said. The deaths of the three are believed to be related. Several streets in the city have been closed off by the police. Images from British media show how all kinds of specialized emergency services are ready with protective clothing.

Motive still unknown

According to The Guardian the police anti-terror unit is also helping with the investigation, although the incidents have not (yet) been classified as terrorist. The police are diligently investigating the background of the man who is in custody to determine a motive.

According to The Guardian the police anti-terror unit is also helping with the investigation, although the incidents have not (yet) been classified as terrorist. The police are diligently investigating the background of the man who is in custody to determine a motive.

Six streets are closed and the trams in the city are not running. Police have stretched ribbons to keep people away. The part of the city that has been cordoned off is normally busy, according to British media. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter that his thoughts are with 'the injured and the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives'. He also thanked the police for their efforts.



