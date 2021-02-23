A MAN has been arrested in Mallorca after exposing himself to two children in broad daylight.

The 41-year-old Cuban was held on charges of ‘exhibitionism’ after showing his genitals to a woman and her two daughters, aged seven and 11 years old, on Sunday afternoon in Palma.

The mother had been walking down Calle Caputxins, near to the famous Mercat de l’Olivar, when the man pulled down his trousers.

He then attempted to hold the hand of the youngest child.

Policia Nacional say that the mother grabbed her two children and walked away but the man followed them down the street, pulled his trousers down again and then started to masturbate in front of them.

The mother once again made a run for it and once in a safe place she called the police to report the man’s indecent behavior with officers arriving at the scene minutes later.

Police quickly located the man who investigators say has an extensive criminal background for crimes including robbery with force and robbery with violence.

He also does not hold a valid visa to live in Spain.

It comes weeks after a man was arrested for exposing himself at a children’s playground in Palma.

The 45-year-old man pulled down his trousers and made obscene gestures to the children.

Investigators say the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time.

He admitted to exposing himself and said that the children had provoked him.