A person in a vehicle parked on one of the sidewalks near Thurgood Marshall Airport, also known as Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

The alarms went off when the driver of the vehicle He assured that inside it he carried a bombreported the international media CNN.

The authorities began to evaluate the situation, which caused flight delays and closures of some parts of the airport. Through the X account of the air terminal, travelers were informed about the situation.

ALERT: Due to law enforcement investigation, the terminal roadway is temporarily shut down. Vehicular traffic approaching the airport is currently being held. Those in the terminal are advised to remain in place at this time. More information to eat. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) October 11, 2023

As reported by CNN, the incident also caused the closure of some checkpoints there. Road crossings were also affected.

“There is an emergency situation at the airport and we have stopped departures“an air traffic controller was heard saying over an aviation radio frequency, according to the media report.

The authorities They managed to capture the man involved and proceeded with the investigation of the vehicle that had the alleged bomb.

(Also: Terrifying: Former NFL star is arrested and accused of murdering his 73-year-old mother.)

“Authorities continue to investigate the vehicle on the lower level road near the terminal. Vehicular traffic remains stopped,” read one of the tweets made by the airport during the incident.

Likewise, the transit agency that offers The airport train service also reported that its trains did not have access to the site.

The authorities determined that it was a false alarm and the airport gradually regained normality in its services. For now There is no official report of the events.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Can read