The police have arrested a 42-year-old Amsterdammer on suspicion of involvement in the death of Jody (34 years old), who was killed in 2003. The police tracked down the suspect after a new DNA test, the police reported on Monday. The man was brought before the examining magistrate last Friday, who decided that he would remain detained for another fourteen days.

On June 23, 2003, Jody’s body was found in the bushes of the Sportpark Spieringhorn on the Seineweg in Amsterdam Nieuw-West. Jody was a transgender woman from Ecuador who prostituted in the Netherlands and resided here illegally. She had multiple injuries and was found to have died of strangulation. At the time, no suspect was apprehended for her death. The investigation team suspects that the perpetrator had sex with her before killing Jody.

In 2014, the NFI (Dutch Forensic Institute) conducted a DNA study into the traces found at the crime scene and on and near Jody's body. At that time it yielded nothing. By means of new techniques and a so-called relationship test, it can now be determined that the DNA found belongs to the arrested suspect. In DNA kinship research, comparison of DNA profiles is used to determine whether people can be related to each other.

‘Massive breakthrough’

The police call the DNA match ‘a huge breakthrough’, but are still looking for people who have more information about the case. Jody was a sex worker and on Sunday evening, June 22, 2003, probably working near the grounds of football club FC Turkiyemspor, which was located here at the time. “There may be visitors to that association who saw or heard something around that time that may have something to do with this.”

Furthermore, a striking knife was found at the crime scene, a Victorinox boning knife, which is mainly used in slaughterhouses. In addition to blood residues from the victim, blood residues from animals were also found on the knife. It concerns blood remains from a cow and a lamb, 'but remarkably not from a pig'. The detective therefore takes into account that the knife was used in halal slaughter. "Perhaps this says something about the original owner of this knife." The police are on her website shared a photo of the kind of knife.

Sportpark Spieringhorn © Google Maps



