Crime occurred this Thursday (25) and killed three people. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN

A man armed with a weapon similar to a hunting rifle and a knife killed, this Thursday (25), two police officers and a woman, in addition to wounding another person, and took refuge in a building in the city of Nagano, in the center from Japan, according to local authorities.

The incident began before 4:30 pm (local time), (4:30 am GMT), when the police received an emergency call reporting the alleged stabbing of a woman.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect opened fire with a weapon resembling a hunting rifle, then fled and barricaded himself in a building.

Two policemen were hit in the firefight and later killed, while another man was also wounded, Nagano authorities said.

Local sources also indicated that the alleged perpetrator of the incident was dressed in camouflage clothing and wore sunglasses and a mask and warned that he is still hiding in the building, which was surrounded by police.

Police asked residents of the area to remain in their homes due to the risk of more shots being fired.

Minutes before 8 pm, the suspect was still entrenched and fired a shot from his hiding place, state broadcaster NHK reported.

Japan has one of the lowest firearm homicide and incident rates in the world.

The Asian country applies strict rules for the possession of devices of this type, which are strictly prohibited, with the exception of weapons with specific uses, such as hunting.