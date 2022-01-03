Home page world

From: Andreas Knobloch

A newspaper advertisement provides guesswork.

What happened in the eleven years between 1975 and 1986 in Ulf F.’s life? He apologized to four women via advertisement.

Waldshut – The district of Waldshut is located in southwest Germany in Baden-Württemberg on the border with Switzerland. A little more than 171,000 inhabitants cavort in 32 communities, in which a person’s guilty conscience has become too much. He chose a very special way to apologize to four women.

It is not known whether Andrea, Evelyn, Martina and Sabine can still remember Ulf or read the apology. However, up to more than 45 years ago, his actions still seem to torment him so much that he immediately placed a newspaper advertisement *. A Twitter user asked himself: “What did you do, Ulf?”

Because Ulf had the following apology printed: “I hereby ask, Ulf F., all concerned for forgiveness for my behavior during my time in the Waldshut district from 1975-1986. In particular Andrea, Evelyn, Martina and Sabine. I hope you can and are fine. With best wishes to all readers, Ulf. “

Newspaper advertisement: Users puzzle over actions – the line below immediately catches the eye

In the comment column, of course, the wild speculations start. He may have been a heartbreaker for some, while others assume step 9 in the Alcoholics Anonymous program. Still others think it is a clever trick to throw oneself at one of the ladies again. There is no resolution, maybe Ulf was forgiven. Rather, the advertisement one among them causes catchy tunes among the readers. “Nice for Ulf, but the line below kicks with a catchy tune from the deepest depths of hell,” said one user.

“Heart to heart, do you hear me? *“Paso Doble first sang in 1985. It was a hit on Neue Deutsche Welle before it Jasmin Wagner alias Blümchen 1996 * covered and made it famous again. Apologies to the ladies between 1975 and 1986 or an old catchy tune – this little newspaper clipping has a lot to offer. (ank) * tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA