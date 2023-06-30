Man.. and “unconditional” love
The crucial point is that by changing ourselves, we change the world. As we become loving on the inside, healing happens on the outside. Just as when the sea rises, ships rise with it, so when unconditional love radiates inside the human heart, all life radiates with it. The Dalai Lama says, “Everyone can find the context in which they make a difference.
And the human community is nothing but individuals gathering together.” And this situation will not be achieved on the ground of reality, except on a condition, Musa bin Ali bin Musa, who said verses of poetry that elevate a person if: Be humble, be like a star glimmering on the pages of water while it is thin, and do not be like smoke It rises by itself to the layers of the atmosphere while it is low. The passers-by in our lives are many, but those with the fingerprints of love, respect, humanity and charity are a rare currency.
Consider what Albert Einstein said: “The world is a dangerous place to live in, not because of the bad people in it, but because of the people who do nothing in it.”
In this world, whoever does something contributes to reducing the percentage of evil, raises the degree of general good and widens its circle to shade everyone with it. One of the features of this love is that it is giving without taking, and it is the opposite of the rule of mutual interests in politics and economics.
Look at this one who has nothing in his pocket, which is narrated that Baghdadi was sitting in the coffee shop, and guests of his friends came to him, and he had nothing in his pocket to meet the wages for what they drank in the coffee shop, but he was committed to the principles, he shouted (Ware) – meaning the reckoning is on him, He invited them to dinner at his house, and when they got up to leave the café, he invited the coffee shop and put his ring in his hand, deluding those present that he had paid for their drink, and the owner of the coffee shop felt that the man had no money, so he opened his bag and dropped the ring in it, mixed it with money, then returned it to him with an amount of money. He deludes others that the man gave him a dinar of gold and that he deducted from him the price of the drink and returned the rest to him, and the man made dinner for his guests and honored them in the best way. Kindness in giving gives you priceless love for others.
Continuous anger and permanent blame kills the pleasure of everything beautiful. Highlighting goodness, condoning mistakes, and elegant speech are like the keys to the locks of hearts around you. From this standpoint, we say, be honest with people, and you will win their “friendliness,” and be honest with yourself, and you will win your “comfort.”
And be honest with God and you will win his “pleasure.” Therefore, it is advisable and desirable as well not to bother yourself by scrutinizing everything. And learn how to compel thoughts, and if you do not know the way to reach it, do not break it at the very least. The serenity of the soul is to love everyone and not bear hatred for anyone, so you have three things in front of you, take care of them: heedlessness, tolerance, and optimism, as they are the artery of your love and its nerve center. One of the wise men said: If you are unable to win the love of your enemy, resist him by doing good to him, by doing so you can quench his bitterness, and you do not need to quench his eye.
Emirati writer
#Man. #unconditional #love
Leave a Reply