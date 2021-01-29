A resident of the American city of Portland, Oregon, started a relationship with a married couple and talked about the sex schedule they had drawn up. The Daily Mail writes about this.

56-year-old Melanie Moseley first met 69-year-old Cliff Rees in March 2018, when both were learning to dance salsa. Seven months later, during a dance performance, she met 45-year-old Charity Joy (Charity Joy). Both acquaintances turned out to be short-lived, but in January 2019 the woman again met Reese and Joy, and this time they were together. “I recognized them instantly,” she says. “It turned out that they had a date, and they had been dating for a month.”

The couple confessed to Moseley their penchant for polyamory and invited her on a date. Soon she moved in with them, and the three of them began to live. The woman was given a separate bedroom and agreed to follow the sex schedule they had drawn up. It specifies which days she can retire with Cliff, which days with Charity, and when they have a threesome scheduled. In addition, Moseley can make romantic acquaintances on the side. “In the past, I constantly cheated on my partners, but with them I found a deep connection,” she says.

Polyamory – an ethical outlook on life in which a person admits the existence of romantic relationships with several people at the same time, with the consent and approval of all participants in such a relationship.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the American city of Newtown, Pennsylvania, divorced his wife after 19 years of marriage and had two polyamorous mistresses. His ex-wife also moved in with them with the children and a new partner, but does not consider herself a part of their relationship.