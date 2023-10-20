Pecchia’s team momentarily rises to +4 on Palermo. Di Barba scores the goal for Longo’s boys: the second defeat in a row arrives

Oscar Maresca

Parma starts off very well and beats Como 2-1 at the Tardini. In the first match of the tenth matchday, the goals from Man and Charpentier were decisive for the home team, while Barba’s header in full injury time was not enough to shorten the gap. Pecchia’s team returns to winning ways after the defeat against Venezia and extends its lead: it is now momentarily +4 over second-placed Palermo. For Longo’s men it is the second defeat in a row after the one against Cremonese. Between Saturday and Sunday all the others will be on the pitch, with the match between Palermo and Spezia scheduled for Monday at 8.30pm closing the round.

Parma is better — The hosts took very little time to take the lead. In the 8th minute Benedyczak serves Man who pierces Semper's hands with a left foot: third goal in the championship for the winger born in '98. Pecchia's team manages the game and shortly after has a good chance with Hernani from outside. Then the pace drops and the match is blocked, the guests' first shot comes from Verdi from distance but it is high. Sohm responds with another, less precise conclusion. Cutrone challenges Chichizola only in the 41st minute, the Gialloblù goalkeeper deflecting it over the crossbar. Como is aggressive towards the end: Ioannou heads ahead of Coulibaly, putting the ball just wide

Como doesn't react — In the first minutes of the second half Colak wasted an excellent counterattack by shooting very high. The two teams fail to be dangerous and lose concreteness in the final meters. Halfway through the second half, Pecchia changes the entire attack: Benedyczak, Colak and Man out. Mihaila, Estevez and Charpentier in. This is the season debut for the Congolese striker. The first ball he touched on an assist from Hernani fits in perfectly and crosses behind Semper. First goal in the gialloblù, he hadn't scored since 2 March 2022 (with the Frosinone shirt), against Cosenza. The guests are unable to react until the 90th minute when Bellemo touches it in the area and Chichizola avoids the goal. However, the goalkeeper can do nothing in full recovery on Barba's header from a corner: it ends 2-1. Parma remains at the top, Como's second consecutive defeat.