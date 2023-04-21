A young worker from Melbourne, Australia, thought he was going to be burned alive after the portable charger in his pocket, connected to his cell phone, spontaneously combusted. Mathew, 28, spoke to the Australian press while still in his hospital bed.

According to him, while he was on a staircase installing an air conditioning unit 15 days ago, he heard a “whistling sound” and then a flame hit his face.

“I thought my whole body was going to catch fire. I’m not afraid of death, I just didn’t want to die at that moment, alone, in a warehouse, at night”, says the Australian.

Unable to call emergency services, Mathew sought help at a nearby restaurant and hailed a taxi after a ride refused to take him to the hospital. He suffered severe burns and underwent numerous surgeries.

Victoria Province Fire Deputy Commissioner Michelle Young said batteries are known to be “reactive and explosive” when they are in action.

According to her, as more products use batteries, authorities struggle to understand how to deal with the “emerging trend” of problems caused by this component.

“It’s not that these products aren’t safe, it’s just how we make them safer and how we live with this technology.”

The deputy commissioner urges people to avoid dropping electronics with lithium-ion batteries. In addition, they need to ensure they are in a well-ventilated space while charging.

Michelle Young tells the station that using cheap cables and chargers that weren’t purchased with the product or that are damaged can pose an extra risk.

Mathew’s lawyer, Tony Carbone, reveals that he is planning to file a lawsuit against the company responsible for the powerbank, Comsol.

In a statement sent to the Australian program, the company informs that its priority is customers. “The company does not know the cause of the young man’s injuries or if he was injured by one of its models. If so, suspect that he was the subject of the recall. Regardless of the cause of the injuries and the make of the model used, the company wishes the young man a speedy recovery”.