An Asian man accused the owner of a shipping company of the same nationality of seizing 200,780 dirhams, which he had given him to deliver to his country. Meanwhile, the Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to dismiss the lawsuit, as the papers lacked evidence to support the plaintiff in his requests.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against another, demanding that he be obligated to pay him 200,780 dirhams, in addition to compensating the plaintiff with an amount of 20,000 dirhams, for the damages he suffered, and as a precaution, referring the case to investigation and hearing witnesses to prove the defendant’s admission of monitoring the amount claimed during the reconciliation session held between the two parties, indicating that he handed the defendant the amount claimed as a trust, so that he could deliver it to their country, as he works in the field of shipping luggage and belongings for the community to which they belong, but the defendant did not fulfill his obligation to deliver the amount, and sent him one of the workers carrying a trust bond for the required amount, to reassure him that he would return the amount to him, but he broke his promise and did not commit to paying the amount.

The plaintiff stated that he had resorted to dignitaries in their area, noting that the defendant had acknowledged before the dignitaries that the full amount was owed to him, and confirmed that he would pay the amount as soon as possible, but he did not commit to his pledge again, noting that he had obtained a performance order against the defendant, and opened an execution file, after which the defendant appealed the performance order, and the trust deed was referred to the forensic laboratory, which reported that this document was forged. Accordingly, the Court of Appeal ruled to cancel the decision, and to rule to dismiss the case, referring the papers to the Public Prosecution to take appropriate measures in this regard, while the defendant submitted a memorandum in which he insisted on the inadmissibility of examining the case due to its previous ruling. He pointed out that it is not permissible to prove the transaction by witness testimony.

The court rejected the defendant’s argument that the case could not be considered due to a previous ruling on it, noting that the appellate ruling did not examine the issue of the amount after the trust deed was invalidated due to forged signature, and was satisfied with examining the trust deed and the validity of the signature contained therein, and therefore the argument is out of place.

Regarding the subject of the lawsuit, the court explained in the grounds of its ruling that, according to the provisions of the Evidence Law in Civil and Commercial Transactions, the plaintiff must prove his right and the defendant must deny it. The effect of the rule is that the one who claims bears the burden of proof and the one who denies must take the oath. It pointed out that the defendant had objected before this court to proving this action by witness testimony, according to what he indicated in his response memorandum, and therefore the plaintiff’s right to adhere to this request was forfeited. The lawsuit papers were devoid of anything to support the plaintiff in his requests other than his statements sent in his lawsuit. The plaintiff also did not request the defendant’s oath that he was not responsible for the amount claimed, and therefore the plaintiff was unable to prove his claim. The court ruled to dismiss the lawsuit in the manner stated in the reasons, and obligated the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses.