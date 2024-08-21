An Asian national filed a lawsuit against another, demanding that the defendant be obligated to cancel the sale contract, return the remaining 12 thousand dirhams of the vehicle’s value, pay the fines amounting to 17 thousand dirhams, and obligate the defendant to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit, indicating that he sold a vehicle to the defendant, pursuant to a sale contract, but the latter did not complete the transfer procedures or pay the remaining value of the vehicle, and when contacted, he did not answer phone calls, and caused traffic violations on the vehicle amounting to 17 thousand dirhams. He submitted as evidence for his lawsuit, a customary agreement entitled (Car Sale Agreement) concluded between the two parties to the dispute, written in a foreign language, duly translated into Arabic, and a copy of the ownership of the vehicle subject to the lawsuit.

During the consideration of the case, the plaintiff attended and decided not to pay the value of the fines, and that his request was for the remaining amount of the contract and the value of the fines on the vehicle. The defendant did not attend, and it was found that he had been fully notified by text message.

For its part, the court explained that the original is innocence and its preoccupation is incidental, and therefore the burden of proof falls on whoever claims otherwise, noting that it is proven in the papers that the plaintiff owns the vehicle in question, and he concluded a contract with the defendant to sell it to the latter for an amount of 13 thousand dirhams, of which an amount of one thousand dirhams was paid in advance, and the remaining amount of 12 thousand dirhams is due after a week from the transfer, and the plaintiff based his request on the fact that the defendant did not fulfill his obligation to pay the amount, and when contacting him to complete the procedures for transferring the vehicle to his name, he did not answer the calls.

The court pointed out that the plaintiff, throughout the stages of his appearance in the case, did not submit to the court valid evidence to support his claim that the defendant had failed to pay the remaining sale price, or that the latter had committed traffic violations amounting to 17 thousand dirhams, especially since a copy of the vehicle ownership attached to the case papers cannot be used as evidence to support the validity of the plaintiff’s claim that the ownership was not contemporary with the time of the current case and had expired. The court ruled to dismiss the case as it is, and to oblige the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses.