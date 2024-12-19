Man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO agrees to be transferred to New York to face murder charges

Luigi Mangione agreed this Thursday in a court in Pennsylvania (United States) to be transferred to New York, where he will face several murder charges for the death of the CEO of the insurer UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, more than two weeks ago.

According to American media present at the hearing, Mangione accepted the transfer (“extradition” because they were from two different states) under questions from the Blair County judge in Pennsylvania.

Thus, Mangione will be transferred to New York, where he faces a total of 11 charges, including one of first-degree murder that could be counted as a “terrorist act” and carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted.

“We trust in our work and in their defense. “I cannot speak more about the legal process that is taking place between the lawyers and the client,” said his Pennsylvania lawyer, Thomas Dickey, this Thursday as he left the court, where Mangione also attended a hearing on the charges against him. faces in this state.

Several Mangione supporters gathered today at the doors of the court to show their support with banners that read phrases such as “the practices of insurance companies terrify people” or “Killing for profits is terrorism, free Luigi.”

Mangione, 26, was indicted on Tuesday by a New York grand jury for first-degree murder, a charge generally reserved for the murder of police officers or serial killers.

The prosecution’s indictment in the New York Supreme Court indicates that Mangione killed Thompson in “promotion of an act of terrorism” that “was intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policies of a government department by intimidation or coercion and affecting human life.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Tuesday that Mangione waited for Thompson outside the hotel where his company was holding a conference and shot him in the back, in a crime intended to “cause terror.”

The defendant is also charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one of them also as a crime of terrorism, as well as seven others related to possession of weapons and one more for possession of “a forged instrument.”

Since his arrest, the accused has received a lot of support on social media from Americans who consider him a “hero” and who criticize the abusive practices of US health insurers.