The main suspect in the shooting death of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, in midtown Manhattan (New York), Luigi Mangione, has pleaded not guilty this Monday of eleven charges in the state of New York for murder.

Judge Gregory Carro presided over the session. Mangione, accompanied by his lawyer Karen Friedman Agifilo, faces a life sentence if he is found guilty of the state charges, as reported by ABC News.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Mangione one count of first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorismseveral more for second-degree murder, as well as forgery and illegal possession of weapons. The US Attorney’s Office also filed charges against him at the federal level.

bragg cataloged the shooting “premeditated” and assured that it was “well planned”, while also aiming to “cause shock, attention and intimidation”, since it occurred in one of the “busiest” areas of the city.









The 26-year-old, detained at a McDonald’s in the city of Altoona, in the state of Pennsylvania, while carrying a pistol and a silencer, traveled to New York more than a week before the murder, time which he took advantage of to conduct a reconnaissance of the area, according to the investigation.

December 4th was placed between two vehicles and, as Thompson passed, he came up behind him and shot him several times with a pistol, causing his death. Afterwards, he left the place on his bicycle, passing through Central Park and getting into a taxi to go to a Port Authority bus station, in the heart of Manhattan.

The young man, who was born in Maryland and He belongs to a wealthy Baltimore family.attended a segregated private high school and later graduated from the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, considered elite in the United States.

Mangione suffered back pain since childhooda health problem for which he underwent surgery. Investigators suspect that the motive for the crime would be his rejection of the insurance industry, which he accuses of corruption.

Thompson, 50 years old and with a two-decade career at UnitedHealth, assumed leadership of UnitedHealthcare’s insurance division in 2021. At the time of the murder he was preparing to attend the multinational’s annual investors conference.