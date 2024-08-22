Ciudad Juarez.- The man accused of killing a burglar who broke into his father’s house with a pipe was released on Thursday.

The District Attorney for the Northern Zone, Carlos Manuel Salas, reported that it was proven that he acted in self-defense.

Luis RS, 51, left the cell after 24 hours of arrest. He was released without having to appear before a control judge, Salas said.

The events occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, August 20, at a home on Cacamatzín and Popocatépetl streets, in the Del Real subdivision.

Newspaper reports say that the noise alerted the son of the owner of the house, a 50-year-old man; upon seeing the thief fighting with his father, he grabbed a pipe and hit him, leaving him motionless on the floor. Medical assistance never arrived.

He was later arrested by municipal police who turned him over to the FGE.