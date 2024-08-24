Ciudad Juarez.– The man arrested for attacking with a pipe the person who assaulted his father in an attempt to rob his house after breaking into his property was released yesterday Thursday, reported the District Attorney for the Northern Zone, Carlos Manuel Salas.

According to official information, Luis RS, 51 years old, left the cells after 48 hours of his arrest, and was released without having to appear before a control judge because it was proven that he acted in self-defense.

News reports indicate that RS allegedly shot and killed a man who tried to rob his father’s house on Cacamatzin Street, a few meters from Mitla Street, in the Del Real neighborhood.

He apparently defended the 81-year-old man, who caught the alleged burglar taking tools from the front yard.

When he was caught, the thief confronted him, although the elderly man grabbed him by the neck so he could not escape, struggled and bit him several times, according to official reports.

The noise alerted the son of the owner of the house, who was watching a fight on television, but he proceeded to take a pipe and hit the alleged thief several times until he was left motionless on the ground.

When the municipal police went to the house to take note of the case, they requested medical assistance, but no ambulance was sent because there were no units available, so the man died, and RS was arrested.

Unofficial information indicates that RS himself called the 911 emergency number to request police presence.

The victim has not been identified more than 48 hours after his death by the District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone.