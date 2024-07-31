Juarez City.- Municipal police arrested José Guadalupe ST, 21, for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of extortion and attempted robbery and/or whatever else may result, reported the spokesman for the Secretariat of Public Security, Adrián Sánchez.

The arrest occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Riberas del Bravo neighborhood, where a person was reported in possession of a firearm on Rivera del Arenal and Rivera del Salado streets, where patrols were sent to investigate.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers noticed a group of people who were holding a subject. When they interviewed one of them, he told them that moments before he had entered the business where he works to threaten him with a firearm, in addition to leaving him a note in which he demanded a certain amount of money per month in exchange for not closing the establishment.

The police found a black and grey replica of a firearm with a .32 calibre cartridge on him, so, in response to the direct accusation, they proceeded to arrest him.