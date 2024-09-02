Ciudad Juarez.- Kevin Alan SH, accused of the crime of domestic violence, was linked to the process at the request of the Public Ministry agent assigned to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Reasons of Gender and the Family in the Northern Zone.

The events for which he is accused occurred on August 16 and 22 of this year, inside the home located in the Paso del Norte neighborhood, where he allegedly physically and psychologically assaulted his partner.

The accused was arrested in flagrante delicto by municipal police officers who were circulating in the area, and was subsequently placed at the disposal of the corresponding agent of the Public Ministry.

The Control Judge, who is familiar with the criminal case, resolved the legal situation of the accused, who will remain under the precautionary measure of preventive detention, setting two months for the conclusion of the complementary investigation.

***In accordance with current laws and regulations, the accused is presumed innocent until his or her responsibility is declared by a sentence issued by the judicial authority (Article 13 of the National Code of Criminal Procedure).