Chetumal.- After being accused of hitting severely to a younga man It's almost lynched in the Milenio neighborhood, by a mob of neighbors.

The events that occurred in this capital city occurred around 7:00 p.m.reports the Noticaribe media.

After reporting to the authorities, they went preventive police.

Upon arriving at the site, they immediately assured the man what was it attacked for the citizens; They indicated that the man in question had savagely beaten a young man.

The individual who was almost lynched was brought before the Public Ministry.

Meanwhile, the young man who was hit by the now detained man was treated by private paramedics.

There is another detainee

The Noticaribe media adds that, with the man who almost died from a lynching already in the hands of the police, another man approached with a machete in hand to supposedly try to attack him as well, but the agents stopped him.