Get ready for the most unlikely story you’ll read today. Critics will even argue that a Canadian cousin of Cas Pedaal tapped this message. Anyway: a man in Vancouver was in such a hurry that he just picked up the wrong white Tesla Model 3. He only found out while driving that it wasn’t his Tesla.

The man is in a hurry because he had to pick up his children from school. He runs to the parking lot where he sees his Tesla Model 3 next to a similar one. The man takes out his smartphone and opens the Tesla app to unlock the car. In the fleetingness, he does not realize that he is getting into the wrong Tesla. Unsuspectingly, the man drives to school.

Wait a second …

It is only while driving that he finds out that it is not his Tesla. “I realized there was a crack in the windshield,” he says Global News. He calls his wife to ask why there is a crack in the window, but she knows nothing. In addition, the charging cable is not in its usual place and this Model 3 appears to have different rims.

“After five to ten minutes I got a message on my phone,” says the man. The real owner of the Model 3 asks if the man who drove away also drives a Tesla. The two don’t know each other. In the Model 3 that was left behind is a document with the telephone number of the man who drove away. All very coincidental indeed.

In total, the man drives around for an hour and a half with the wrong Tesla. After the children are taken from school, the two owners agree to exchange the Teslas. “We both got a laugh about it,” says the oblivious thief. He has asked Tesla for a response, but he has not yet received one.