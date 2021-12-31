Home page world

From: Sarah Neumeyer

divide

In the United States, a man accidentally shot his daughter. (Icon image) © Stanton Sharpe

A tragic accident occurs in the USA. A man shoots his daughter because he thought she was a burglar.

Columbus – Because he thought she was a burglar, a man in the US state of Ohio shot his own daughter. The mother of 16-year-old Janae Hairston dialed the emergency number after the incident in Columbus, the police said on Thursday (December 30, 2021). The woman said on Wednesday around 4.30 a.m. (local time) that her daughter was lying dead on the floor of her garage. Her father took the young person for a burglar and shot them.

The US newspaper The Columbus Dispatch reported that a recording of the emergency call could be heard as mother and father desperately beg their daughter to wake up. Rescue workers who arrived a few minutes after the emergency call had taken the girl to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m.

USA: Man accidentally shoots 16-year-old daughter

Janae Hairston is one of numerous gun violence victims in the United States this year alone. The Columbus Dispatch reported that 2021 is emerging as one of the years with the highest casualty rates from gun attacks and other acts of violence in Columbus, Ohio’s capital.

Since the beginning of the corona-Pandemic *, gun violence has increased significantly in the USA. A tightening of the gun law is still highly controversial. According to a census by the specialized website “Gun Violence Archive”, more than 44,000 people in the USA were killed by gun violence in 2021. Suicides with firearms were also counted. According to the list, 1517 minors were among the victims. On the film set of the western “Rust” has US actors Alec Baldwin fired a gun in October*. A camerawoman was fatally injured. (afp) * hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.