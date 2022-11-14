A man asked for a donation for a public organization and filled his grandmother’s house with socks

User Reddit with the nickname allthesoxintheworld told a story about how he accidentally filled it with boxes of socks. According to the man, he asked the manufacturing company for a donation for his public organization, but it turned out to be much more than he expected.

The author of the post said that he is the head of a non-profit organization that helps people in need. According to him, he saw an advertisement on the Internet for a company that gave away a pair of socks for each pair sold, and asked her for a donation. In the letter, the hero of the story asked to send as many of them as they are willing to send to charity.

The company asked the address to which the shipment should be delivered. The narrator was confused and gave the address of his grandmother, because he knew that she had a spacious garage designed for two cars. “So, it’s been about a week, we haven’t heard anything from them. I was just minding my own business. Until I received an email. The donation amounted to 200 boxes of socks, and they were shipped yesterday!” — wrote the author of the post. He added that in total the company will send 40,000 pairs of socks to the specified address.

The man admitted that he was experiencing conflicting emotions from what had happened. “I am very happy to receive such a significant donation. We are a small organization, so this is a big deal. On the other hand, I hope that my grandmother does not barricade herself in her house with boxes of socks, ”shared the user. The author added that 200 boxes of socks might not fit in his grandmother’s garage, so he plans to use a trucking service to move the shipment to a suitable location.

The situation with socks made users laugh. “It’s fun and amazing!” one user wrote. “Hope you don’t crash the sock market,” added another. “I hope Grandma has a great sense of humor,” added another commenter.

Earlier, another Reddit user showed a postcard that a 98-year-old grandmother made for him on a computer. The message, in which an elderly woman congratulated her grandson on his birthday, touched many netizens.