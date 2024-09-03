User Reddit with the nickname ehtio shared a story about how he wanted to help a neighbor and got into an awkward situation. According to the man, he accidentally saw the woman naked, after which he decided to rethink his attitude to helping neighbors.

“I recently moved to a new neighborhood and wanted to be the friendly neighbor who helps everyone. You know, the one who (…) rolls the trash cans back into the driveway. Yesterday, I decided to do the same for my neighbor Sarah, who left her trash cans on the street,” the author of the post said.

The man was hauling his neighbor’s trash cans to her driveway when he noticed that the door to her house was ajar. He walked closer to the door and saw Sarah walking around the house naked. “Our eyes met and we both froze. I was standing there like an idiot holding her trash can, and she was standing there looking like you wouldn’t want your new neighbor to see you. Instead of just walking away, I panicked and said, ‘Excuse me! I was just helping with the trash cans!'” the man recalled.

The man added that he then tripped and fell. He then stood up and walked quickly to his house. “I spent the rest of the day avoiding windows like the plague. I was embarrassed and couldn’t even look outside because I was afraid I would make eye contact with her,” the user admitted. He added that he decided not to offer to help his neighbors with their trash anymore.

One commenter advised the man to send Sarah an apology note and some tasty food. “Send her a picture of your dick to make it even. I’m sure things will be great after that,” another participant quipped.

Earlier, another Reddit user told a story about how he received an unusual message from a relative early in the morning. The young man admitted that the message scared him.