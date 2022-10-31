Daily Mail: Briton cuts himself at work and loses legs due to sepsis

Darren Spence, 45, lost both of his legs after accidentally injuring his hand. About it informs Daily Mail.

A man cut himself while working with a cardboard shredder at a warehouse in Ashington, Northumberland, England. A week later, Spence’s health deteriorated sharply. He started vomiting, diarrhea and tachycardia. “At first I thought I could handle it. But the next day I said to my partner, “Amy, I think I need to go to the hospital.” I couldn’t pronounce the word “hospital”. At that moment, I thought I had a stroke, ”recalls the Briton.

Spence and Amy immediately went to the doctor. According to the man, he already felt that he was losing sensation in his legs. Doctors examined Spence and revealed that he had sepsis, which developed due to an infection introduced during the cut. Doctors introduced the Briton into an artificial coma and tried to stop the development of the inflammatory process. However, waking up three days later, the man realized that the situation had worsened: the skin on his legs turned black, and he completely lost the sensitivity of both limbs.

A month later, Spence had to amputate one leg below the knee, and a week later, the second. The man admits that he quickly accepted what happened and is now learning to live without limbs. He recently received prostheses and returned to his previous job. “Since I returned to work, everyone says that I am happier than before. For some reason I feel more confident in myself. A lot of people thought I would be embarrassed about it,” Spence says. He thanked his family and beloved Amy for their support and care during a difficult life period.

