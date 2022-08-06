It will happen to you: you help your daughter-in-law with the move, you accidentally bring things that have to be taken to the new house, to the landfill. It happened to a customer of VCN Verzekeringen from Nuenen. The man now wants VCN to pay for the damage through the liability insurance, but the insurer refuses. The case was recently brought before the Financial Services Disputes Committee.

On the day the move took place, the bags with things that had to be moved and those for the landfill were in the same room. The plan was to drive past the dump first and then to the new house. The items were partly put in a trailer and partly in the car. But things went wrong in the waste street, as it turned out later on arrival at the new house. The stuff that had to be thrown away turned out to be still there, the bags with the good stuff, worth 944.04 euros, were in the container.

Insurer VCN does not want to compensate the damage, however, because it believes that the man who threw the items away is not liable. The daughter-in-law should have indicated more clearly, with stickers or by better sorting the items, which bags should be thrown away and which should not. Then the mistake would not have been made, according to VCN. Now the man cannot be blamed for throwing away the wrong bags and so the liability insurance does not apply. ‘There is an unfortunate confluence of circumstances, which the insured cannot be held accountable for,’ according to VCN.

Because the man does not agree with this, the case was recently dealt with by the Financial Services Disputes Committee. There the insured argued that the bags were indeed far apart, 'on the left the stuff that had to go, on the right what had to go to the dump'. But the Disputes Committee believes that VCN is right: the situation was not sufficiently clear. The insurer does not have to pay out.

